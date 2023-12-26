Advertisement
People urged to be mindful of parking in Kerry to ensure emergency vehicles can pass by

Dec 26, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
People urged to be mindful of parking in Kerry to ensure emergency vehicles can pass by
People are being asked to be mindful of where they park this festive season and to ensure that emergency service vehicles can pass by.

Assistant fire officer with the Kerry Fire Service Paudie McCarthy says lots of people are visiting over Christmas and sometimes large crowds arrive together to areas with limited parking.

He says people often like to park as close as possible but he’s appealing to people to ensure there’s room for emergency services to pass by if they are needed.

Mr McCarthy says any delay in arriving to an emergency can have devastating consequences:

People throughout Kerry are also being urged to check in on neighbours, especially those who are living alone or those who are vulnerable.

The Kerry Fire Service says people should consider giving the gift of fire safety.

Assistant fire officer with the Kerry Fire Service Paudie McCarthy says people can take very practical steps to help prevent fires and save lives:

