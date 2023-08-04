Advertisement
News

People to be aware of alternative healthcare options as EDs likely to be busier this Bank Holiday

Aug 4, 2023 17:21 By radiokerrynews
People to be aware of alternative healthcare options as EDs likely to be busier this Bank Holiday People to be aware of alternative healthcare options as EDs likely to be busier this Bank Holiday
Share this article

The HSE is urging people to be aware of alternative healthcare options, as emergency departments are likely to be busier during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Cork Kerry Community Health Care and the South/Southwest Hospital Group, which incorporates University Hospital Kerry, issued a joint statement with advice ahead of the weekend.

Cork Kerry Community Health Care and the South/Southwest Hospital Group are urging people to be aware of all the options available to them if they need urgent medical care this weekend.

Advertisement

Professor John R. Higgins, who is CEO of the South/Southwest Hospital Group, says a Bank Holiday weekend can bring additional pressures on all parts of the health service, including Emergency Departments.

He says it’s worth knowing there are a range of local care options available that don’t necessarily need a trip to the ED, like visiting your GP, SouthDoc, pharmacist or the injury units in Cork City, Bantry and Mallow.

Meanwhile, pharmacist with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Louise Creed is reminding people their local pharmacy can be a convenient option if you have a minor ailment.

Advertisement

She says they are provide advice on most illnesses and discuss whether they think you need to see a GP or out-of-hours service.

The HSE is also urging the public to mind their mental health and wellbeing.

Acting Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Gabrielle O’Keeffe says they want to ensure people are safe this weekend whether they are travelling or if they are staying at home.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus