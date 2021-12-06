People throughout Kerry urged to stay inside during red weather warning

People throughout Kerry are being urged to stay inside for the duration of the status red weather warning.

Met Éireann has issued the highest possible warning for Kerry with violent storm force winds and heavy rain expected.

The Kerry Severe Weather Coordination Team, which includes representatives from Kerry County Council, the gardaí, the HSE, Kerry Fire Service, and Kerry Civil Defence are meeting to coordinate a response.

The status red warning for Storm Barra is in place from 6am to 9pm tomorrow.

The county will then move to a status orange wind warning until 6am on Wednesday.

Remain indoors and avoid travel - that's the message from Kerry County Council as Storm Barra approaches.

The council has initiated its Severe Weather Emergency Plan and is preparing for potential fallen trees, power outages, damage to property and coastal flooding; sandbags are being deployed.

If you have property outdoors such as bins, trampolines, Christmas decorations and lights, or anything vulnerable to high winds, it should be secured and stored away.

Tents, marquees and similar structures should also be secured and stored away.

The council's public offices and libraries as well as public parks and amenities will be closed to public access tomorrow.

The council will operate an emergency phoneline for the duration of Storm Barra where issues can be reported; it may be contacted on 066 7183588.

We're being advised to charge mobile phones and torches and to check in with elderly or vulnerable neighbours to ensure they're prepared for the storm.

Fallen electricity wires/poles and power outages should be reported to ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.

Meanwhile, the public are being advised of a number of closures due to Storm Barra tomorrow.

Kerry County Council says there'll be no council refuse collection tomorrow (Tuesday) and KWD Recycling will also not be collecting bins tomorrow, they'll instead collect on Saturday 11th.

All Churches and parish offices will be closed tomorrow; no public Masses will be celebrated including vigil Masses for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

All Bus Eireann services in Kerry are cancelled tomorrow between 6am and 9pm.

Milltown Mart has decided to cancel their sheep sale this week, in the interest of safety for both sellers and buyers, while no courts will be sitting in Kerry tomorrow.

All Munster Technological University buildings will be closed tomorrow; they expect to open as normal on Wednesday. All Kerry college campuses are closed Tuesday. All Kerry ETB premises will remain closed and all classes will take place remotely as timetabled.

All planned Elective Surgery, Outpatient appointments [including Cardiology outpatient tests, Infusions and Radiology examinations], Endoscopy and Colposcopy procedures in University Hospital Kerry are cancelled tomorrow 07/12/21.

These appointments will be re-scheduled as soon as possible.