People of Kerry urged to be mindful of water usage during hot spell

People in Kerry are being urged to be mindful of their water usage.

Irish Water says some supplies are experiencing increased demand in the current spell of warm weather.

37% of Irish Water’s treatment plants across the country have been impacted by water shortages, with night-time usage restrictions put in place in parts of Mid Kerry earlier this week.

Irish Water’s Oliver Harney says he understands people will want to be outside and using water, but is appealing to the people of Kerry to be mindful how they use water at home.

Irish Water’s tips for conserving water include minimising the use of paddling pools, hoses and pressure washers, as well as reusing household water for the garden.