People invited to attend public consultation on future of Kerry’s creative industry

People are invited to attend an online public consultation on the future of Kerry’s creative industry.

Creative Ireland Kerry Office is seeking opinions from people of all ages, across the county, to help inform the delivery of the next Creative Ireland Kerry Strategy 2023 – 2027.

The Creative Ireland programme has five key pillars for the next five years; these are creative youth, creative community, creative industries, creative health and well-being, and creative climate action and sustainability.

An online questionnaire is available on Kerry County Council’s website and an online public meeting is taking place tomorrow at 6.15pm.

People are asked to email [email protected] to receive a link to the meeting.

People are invited to submit their ideas in writing to:

Arts Office,

County Buildings,

Rathass,

Tralee.