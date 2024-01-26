People in the county encouraged to get involved with new Kerry brand website

People in Kerry are being encouraged to get involved with a new brand for the county.

The visit, work and live theme is being promoted through the new DiscoverKerry.com website.

The project was launched in partnership between Kerry County Council, KerrySciTech and Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

Helen O’Connor, Economic Development Senior Officer with Kerry County Council, says the brand is all about promoting the county, its people, communities, and natural beauty.

She says if someone is having an event, it can be uploaded to the website and promoted.

Seán Ryan, of KerrySciTech and Executive Chairperson of Aspen Grove, says the new Kerry brand will help attract outside businesses.

He says the county has a lot to offer for businesses, adding he’s currently talking to American companies about setting up in Kerry.

