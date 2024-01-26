Advertisement
News

People in the county encouraged to get involved with new Kerry brand website

Jan 26, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
People in the county encouraged to get involved with new Kerry brand website
Share this article

People in Kerry are being encouraged to get involved with a new brand for the county.

The visit, work and live theme is being promoted through the new DiscoverKerry.com website.

The project was launched in partnership between Kerry County Council, KerrySciTech and Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

Advertisement

Helen O’Connor, Economic Development Senior Officer with Kerry County Council, says the brand is all about promoting the county, its people, communities, and natural beauty.

She says if someone is having an event, it can be uploaded to the website and promoted.

Advertisement

 

Seán Ryan, of KerrySciTech and Executive Chairperson of Aspen Grove, says the new Kerry brand will help attract outside businesses.

He says the county has a lot to offer for businesses, adding he’s currently talking to American companies about setting up in Kerry.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
New County Kerry brand reveal for “Visit, Work, Live” photographed on Inch Beach, Co. Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Warning self-catering accommodation industry to go underground if regulations not made clear
Advertisement
Kerry councillor says children in mental health crises refused service by CAMHS
New candidates announced for local elections in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Warning self-catering accommodation industry to go underground if regulations not made clear
New candidates announced for local elections in Kerry
Eir added another 6,400 Kerry premises to fibre broadband network in 2023
Kerry councillor says children in mental health crises refused service by CAMHS
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus