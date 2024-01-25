Advertisement
New brand launched for county Kerry today

Jan 25, 2024 13:08 By radiokerrynews
New County Kerry brand reveal for “Visit, Work, Live” photographed on Inch Beach, Co. Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh.
A new brand has been launched for county Kerry today.

The visit, work and live theme is being promoted through the new discoverkerry.com

This marketing Kerry project was formed between Kerry County Council, KerrySciTech and Kerry Tourism Industry Federation with County Kerry’s future prosperity in mind.

This new brand aims to share and celebrate Kerry in its entirety - its people and communities, business success stories, and its natural beauty.

The goal is to showcase and promote County Kerry as a place to belong, to explore and to thrive, by leveraging the county’s global reputation for tourism, its thriving ecosystem of innovative enterprises, and being a university county.

Welcoming the new brand and website, Mayor of Kerry, Jim Finucane says it’s a catalyst for positive change.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, says this new brand presents a very important opportunity for Kerry to promote itself in a collaborative and coordinated way.

The new logo for the county Kerry brand is inspired by Kerry’s county crest, and also, on its side, represents the letter K.

You can view the promotional video here or go to discoverkerry.com

