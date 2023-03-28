People in Kerry urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

People in Kerry are being urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is hosting clinics for adults and children aged over six months at the Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21).

Vaccine clinics will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, March 29th) from 9.15am to 1.15pm and again from 2pm to 3pm for those aged over 12.

Five to 11-year-olds can be vaccinated between 3pm and 4pm.

Clinics will also take place on Saturday from 9:15am to 1:15pm and 2pm to 3pm for people aged 12 and older, and children aged from 6 months to four years can be vaccinated between 3pm and 3.30pm.

If anyone is unsure of their vaccine status, you can check by contacting HSELive on 1800 700 700.