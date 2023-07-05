Advertisement
News

People in Kerry urged to ensure they’re registered to vote

Jul 5, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
People in Kerry urged to ensure they’re registered to vote People in Kerry urged to ensure they’re registered to vote
Share this article

People in Kerry are being urged to ensure they’re registered to vote.

It comes as local and European elections are set to take place next year, and a referendum is set to take place later this year.

Minister of State for Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, is appealing to people to check their information is correct, or to register for the first time, all on checktheregister.ie.

Advertisement

People can also use the website to record other changes, such as the death of a family member who’s still on the register.

A paper form is still available for those who don’t want to use the website.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus