People in Kerry urged to ensure they’re registered to vote

People in Kerry are being urged to ensure they’re registered to vote.

It comes as local and European elections are set to take place next year, and a referendum is set to take place later this year.

Minister of State for Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, is appealing to people to check their information is correct, or to register for the first time, all on checktheregister.ie.

People can also use the website to record other changes, such as the death of a family member who’s still on the register.

A paper form is still available for those who don’t want to use the website.