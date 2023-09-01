People in Kerry asked to dispose of unused or out of date medicine

People in Kerry are being asked to dispose of unused or out of date medicine during an upcoming campaign.

Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly or DUMP runs from Monday September 4th until Friday October 15th with almost all pharmacies across Kerry and Cork taking part.

It’s organised by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and allows the public to bring unused or out of date medicines to participating pharmacies to ensure they’re disposed of properly.

The DUMP campaign has run in Kerry and Cork since 2007, and last year, almost seven tonnes of medicines, were safely disposed of as part of the campaign.