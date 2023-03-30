People encouraged to join County Clean Up next month

People are being encouraged to join in the 11th annual County Clean Up next month.

The County Clean Up takes place all over Kerry on Saturday, 15th April, and all individuals, community and voluntary organisations are urged to take part.

The clean-up is run in partnership with KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council.

The council says that in the past decade, hundreds of tonnes of rubbish have been collected as part of the clean-up in Kerry.

Registration is open at countycleanup.com, and groups must register to receive a clean-up pack and nominate a collection point for litter collected.