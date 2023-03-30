Advertisement
News

People encouraged to join County Clean Up next month

Mar 30, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
People encouraged to join County Clean Up next month People encouraged to join County Clean Up next month
REGISTER NOW FOR THE 11TH ANNUAL COUNTY CLEAN UP Pictured at the launch of the Kerry County Clean Up 2023 at the Ballygarry Hotel . The 11th annual County Clean Up will take place across the county on Saturday, 15th April and a call is going out to all community and voluntary organisations and individuals to get involved. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT © PRESS INFORMATION :::: PRESS RELEASE REGISTER NOW FOR THE 11TH ANNUAL COUNTY CLEAN UP The 11th annual County Clean Up will take place across the county on Saturday, 15th April and a call is going out to all community and voluntary organisations and individuals to get involved. The County Clean-Up takes place with the support of KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council. Over the past decade, hundreds of tonnes of rubbish have been collected along Kerry roads by thousands of volunteers. The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Francis Flynn urged everyone to participate in what is now one of the annual community initiatives in Kerry. ‘The tremendous effort of volunteers over the past decade has contributed to the campaign to keep the county litter-free. The County Clean Up greatly complements the work which Kerry County Council does all year round to promote environmental awareness and maintain our wonderful landscape. ‘Registration is now open at www.countycleanup.com and I hope that local communities will participate in large numbers,’ he said. Environmental Awareness Officer at Kerry County Council, Breda Moriarty said: ‘The amazing and diligent work of many community groups and individuals for the County Clean Up is admirable. Everyone coming together to keep Kerry clean
Share this article

People are being encouraged to join in the 11th annual County Clean Up next month.

The County Clean Up takes place all over Kerry on Saturday, 15th April, and all individuals, community and voluntary organisations are urged to take part.

The clean-up is run in partnership with KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

The council says that in the past decade, hundreds of tonnes of rubbish have been collected as part of the clean-up in Kerry.

Registration is open at countycleanup.com, and groups must register to receive a clean-up pack and nominate a collection point for litter collected.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus