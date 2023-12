People are being encouraged to explore the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways this festive season.

Visiting the Tralee to Fenit or the Listowel to Limerick greenways is being cited as a way to stay active and healthy.

Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District, Councillor Aoife Thornton says walking or cycling the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways offers a dual benefit of physical exercise and exposure to the revitalising elements of nature.