People encouraged to donate blood in Tralee this week

Apr 19, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
People encouraged to donate blood in Tralee this week
People are being encouraged to donate blood in Tralee this week.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding a blood donation clinic at the Kerry Sports Academy in the Munster Technological University today and tomorrow.

The clinic will be open today from 2-6pm, and tomorrow Thursday from 12-4pm, in Hall C in the Kerry Sports Academy.

It’s a walk-in donation clinic, and so no appointment is needed, while it’s also open to the general public, not just staff and students of the university.

MTU Kerry Students’ Union President Chris Clifford, says one in every four people will need a blood transfusion in their life and urged people to support the donation drive.

