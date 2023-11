People in Kerry are being urged to donate blood at clinics in Ballybunion today.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding a blood donation clinic at the Ballybunion Community Centre this evening.

The IBTS say hospital blood requirements are up nearly 6% on the same period last year.

It’s appealing to new and existing donors to attend the Ballybunion clinic, which is open between 4.50pm to 8.10pm.

To make an appointment call 1800 713 137 or book online on giveblood.ie.