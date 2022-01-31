People Before Profit TD says CAMHS report was 'an accident waiting to happen'

A People Before Profit TD has said that the recent revelations of the overprescribing of medication to children under South Kerry CAMHS care was an accident waiting to happen.

Last week, a report published by the HSE showed that 46 children were 'significantly harmed' after being prescribed inappropriate medication in the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Richard Boyd Barrett says that the failure to implement the 2006 Vision For Change policy would eventually result in the inadequate provision of nationwide services and that the issues raised in the review are not likely to be confined to Kerry.

He says the recommendations in Vision For Change in relation to recruitment, primary care and CAMHS teams were never implemented.