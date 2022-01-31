Advertisement
News

People Before Profit TD says CAMHS report was 'an accident waiting to happen'

Jan 31, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
People Before Profit TD says CAMHS report was 'an accident waiting to happen' People Before Profit TD says CAMHS report was 'an accident waiting to happen'
Share this article

A People Before Profit TD has said that the recent revelations of the overprescribing of medication to children under South Kerry CAMHS care was an accident waiting to happen.

Last week, a report published by the HSE showed that 46 children were 'significantly harmed' after being prescribed inappropriate medication in the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Richard Boyd Barrett says that the failure to implement the 2006 Vision For Change policy would eventually result in the inadequate provision of nationwide services and that the issues raised in the review are not likely to be confined to Kerry.

Advertisement

He says the recommendations in Vision For Change in relation to recruitment, primary care and CAMHS teams were never implemented.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus