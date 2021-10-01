Advertisement
People asked to vote for Kerry Airport in Irish Travel Trade Awards

Oct 1, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
People asked to vote for Kerry Airport in Irish Travel Trade Awards
People are being asked to vote for Kerry Airport as Ireland’s best airport in the Irish Travel Trade Awards.

The awards recognise and reward excellence in products and services in the Irish market, as voted for by consumers.

Kerry Airport remained open throughout the pandemic to serve emergency air requirements and essential travel on the Kerry-Dublin route.

People can vote for Kerry Airport before October 11th on Kerry Airport’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn platforms, or by going directly to this website.

 

