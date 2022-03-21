People asked to only attend UHK emergency department if absolutely necessary

People are being asked to only attend UHK’s emergency department if absolutely necessary.

Management say University Hospital Kerry is extremely busy and there’s an increase in COVID-19 levels across the county.

They’re urging members of the public to consider alternatives such as GPs or pharmacists, as there are long delays in the emergency department.

Visiting at the hospital is also restricted, but exceptions are being made on compassionate grounds through the visitor co-ordinator.