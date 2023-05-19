People across Kerry called on to take part in National Drawing Day workshop

People across Kerry are being called on to get creative for National Drawing Day.

Every year, the National Gallery of Ireland, together with museums, galleries, and libraries, encourages people to get drawing for the day.

It takes place tomorrow, with Kerry County Museum in Tralee hosing a drop-in workshop with artist, Amanda Bentley Curran.

Families can create drawings, doodles, and sketches inspired by history in the drop-in workshop, which is open from 2 to 4pm tomorrow.

Amanda Bentley Curran is calling on people to go to the Kerry County Museum tomorrow and drop in to doodle.