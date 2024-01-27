People Before Profit (PBP) has announced a candidate to run in this year’s European Elections in the Ireland South Constituency.

Cian Prendiville has been selected by the party to contest for a seat in the constituency, which includes Kerry.

Mr Prendiville, who’s from Co. Limerick, was previously elected to Limerick City and County Council representing the Anti-Austerity Alliance (AAA) in 2014.

He also stood for general election with this party in 2016, and ran for the Socialist Party in the Limerick City constituency in the 2011 general election.

People Before Profit (PBP) has said this candidate will use his voice to advocate for a Europe that’s opposed to war and racism, and which puts people before profit.