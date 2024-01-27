Advertisement
News

PBP announce candidate to run in Ireland South constituency in European Elections

Jan 27, 2024 12:20 By radiokerrynews
PBP announce candidate to run in Ireland South constituency in European Elections
Share this article

People Before Profit (PBP) has announced a candidate to run in this year’s European Elections in the Ireland South Constituency.

Cian Prendiville has been selected by the party to contest for a seat in the constituency, which includes Kerry.

Mr Prendiville, who’s from Co. Limerick, was previously elected to Limerick City and County Council representing the Anti-Austerity Alliance (AAA) in 2014.

Advertisement

He also stood for general election with this party in 2016, and ran for the Socialist Party in the Limerick City constituency in the 2011 general election.

People Before Profit (PBP) has said this candidate will use his voice to advocate for a Europe that’s opposed to war and racism, and which puts people before profit.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council says fly-tipping along roads continues to be a problem
Advertisement
Kerry TD congratulates students on performance at national competition
Council to purchase ten homes in Sneem for social housing
Advertisement

Recommended

Coscoran smashes Irish record
Kerry County Council says fly-tipping along roads continues to be a problem
Ferdia O’Brien signs for Kerry FC
Kerry TD congratulates students on performance at national competition
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus