Payment of over €1.5 million free school books funding announced

Payment of over €1.5 million in funding for school books for Kerry primary books has been announced.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, announced over €50 million funding for free schoolbooks, as part of Budget 2023.

Almost €1.6 million (€1,557,504) has been allocated to over 130 schools across Kerry.

Advertisement

The scheme will provide free schoolbooks, workbooks and copybooks for all pupils in primary and special schools.

Minister Foley says the initiative will enhance pupils educational experience, not just in the classroom but in the family home.