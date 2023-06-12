Paul Coghlan remembered as proud family man who loved Kerry

Paul Coghlan has been remembered as a proud Kerryman who loved his county.

The former Fine Gael senator was laid to rest this afternoon, after he passed away last Thursday.

Mr Coughlan was first elected to the Seanad in 1997 and retired from politics in February 2020.

Hundreds of mourners attended his funeral mass at St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney today.

Celebrant, Fr. Kieran O’Brien, said the people of Kerry were proud of all of Mr Coghlan’s achievements.

Mr Coghlan was remembered as a beloved father and adoring grandfather at his funeral mass today.

The 79-year-old was laid to rest in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery this afternoon.

Paul’s son Michael said, while he was known for his political career, his first love was always his family.