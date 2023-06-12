Advertisement
News

Paul Coghlan remembered as proud family man who loved Kerry

Jun 12, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Paul Coghlan remembered as proud family man who loved Kerry Paul Coghlan remembered as proud family man who loved Kerry
Share this article

Paul Coghlan has been remembered as a proud Kerryman who loved his county.

The former Fine Gael senator was laid to rest this afternoon, after he passed away last Thursday.

Mr Coughlan was first elected to the Seanad in 1997 and retired from politics in February 2020.

Advertisement

Hundreds of mourners attended his funeral mass at St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney today.

Celebrant, Fr. Kieran O’Brien, said the people of Kerry were proud of all of Mr Coghlan’s achievements.

Advertisement

 

Mr Coghlan was remembered as a beloved father and adoring grandfather at his funeral mass today.

The 79-year-old was laid to rest in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery this afternoon.

Advertisement

Paul’s son Michael said, while he was known for his political career, his first love was always his family.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus