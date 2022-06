Patients over 75 still have to wait an average of 11 hours in the Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry.

It's a drop of three hours on the previous month.

May’s figures were provided to Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on health, David Cullinane.

For those aged under 75, the average wait time in the ED at UHK was 8.5 hours.

Mercy University Hospital in Cork recorded an average wait time of 21.6 hours, the highest in the country.