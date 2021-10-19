Advertisement
Passenger security screening time at Shannon Airport to be halved

Oct 19, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
New airport passenger security screening system at Shannon Airport. Pic Arthur Ellis.
The time spent going through passenger security screening at Shannon Airport is set to be halved.

This is thanks to a new €2.5 million investment in a state-of-the-art security screening system, which has been unveiled at the airport.

Passengers no longer have to remove laptops and liquids from bags, so this, combined with the latest technology, will make the journey through security a Shannon quicker and easier.

In order to take delivery of the equipment required for the project, which was delivered by ten 18-wheel articulated trucks over three days, the airport terminal forecourt was temporarily closed.

A section of glass on the first floor of the terminal building was removed, so cranes could hoist over 22 tonnes of equipment into the building, a considerable engineering feat in itself.

