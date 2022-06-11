Advertisement
Parts of new N22 Kerry-Cork road could open early

Jun 11, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Parts of new N22 Kerry-Cork road could open early Parts of new N22 Kerry-Cork road could open early
Overhead of one of the bridges on the new N22 Photo by Brendan Griffin TD
Parts of the new N22 Kerry-Cork road could open ahead of schedule.

That’s according to Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, who received an update on the project from Transport Infrastructure Ireland following a parliamentary question.

The TII said 75% of the work on the N22 Baile Bhuirne to Macroom road has now been completed, and the overall completion date remains the fourth quarter of next year.

Deputy Griffin was told that the eastern section of the scheme, which includes the long-awaited Macroom bypass, is the most advanced.

The TII also said discussions are ongoing between the contract parties about certain sections opening early.

Deputy Griffin says the progress made is welcome, but he wants to see the Macroom bypass part open by the end of this year.

