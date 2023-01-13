Parts of Killarney National Park impassable

A number of locations within Killarney National Park are impassable as a result of the current bad weather.
That’s according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage which is responsible for the national park.
The areas that currently impassable are:
Mass Track from Derrycunnihy to Lord Brandons
Ross Castle and car parks
Trails from Knockreer, through Reen to Ross Castle
Muckross to Dinis peninsular walk
Parts of the Kerry Way at Cores Cascade and Incheens