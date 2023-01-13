Advertisement
Parts of Killarney National Park impassable

Jan 13, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is pleased to announce its latest strategic land acquisition at Derrycunnihy, Killarney, Co. Kerry. The acquisition consists of over 70 hectares at Derrycunnihy, a site completely surrounded by Killarney National Park lands. It is a hugely important addition to the Park as it is an area of high conservation and ecological value, and all of the lands are part of a European site of nature conservation, Macgillycuddy Reeks &amp; Killarney National Park SAC (site code 365). The habitat here consists of dry heath, oak woodlands, pockets of blanket bog and an oligotrophic lake, a true reflection of what lands in a National Park should be. These lands are close to Derrycunnihy church, an important architectural feature within Killarney National Park. This iconic structure, one of the most beautifully situated, scenic churches in Ireland has recently undergone conservation works and is home to a number of protected species including the lesser horseshoe bat. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS/ISSUED FOR NPWS***
A number of locations within Killarney National Park are impassable as a result of the current bad weather.

That’s according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage which is responsible for the national park.

The areas that currently impassable are:

Mass Track from Derrycunnihy to Lord Brandons

Ross Castle and car parks

Trails from Knockreer, through Reen to Ross Castle

Muckross to Dinis peninsular walk

Parts of the Kerry Way at Cores Cascade and Incheens

