Part-time fire brigade personnel being recruited in Kerry

Dec 5, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Part-time fire brigade personnel are being recruited in Kerry.

Kerry County Council is recruiting retained firefighters for the ten fire stations in the county.

The Kerry Fire Service operates 35 vehicles, including 13 front-line pumping appliances.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Thursday, December 14th.

The council will host an online information session tomorrow (December 6th) at 7pm; anyone wishing to attend the session should email [email protected].

The ten fire stations An Daingean, Ballybunion, Cahersiveen, Castleisland, Kenmare, Killarney, Killorglin, Listowel, Sneem and Tralee.

