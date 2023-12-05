Part-time fire brigade personnel being recruited in Kerry

Part-time fire brigade personnel are being recruited in Kerry.

Kerry County Council is recruiting retained firefighters for the ten fire stations in the county.

The Kerry Fire Service operates 35 vehicles, including 13 front-line pumping appliances.

Advertisement

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Thursday, December 14th.

The council will host an online information session tomorrow (December 6th) at 7pm; anyone wishing to attend the session should email [email protected].

The ten fire stations An Daingean, Ballybunion, Cahersiveen, Castleisland, Kenmare, Killarney, Killorglin, Listowel, Sneem and Tralee.