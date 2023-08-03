Part of Ring of Kerry road to close at night for two months to facilitate greenway works

Part of the Ring of Kerry road will close at night for over two months to facilitate works on the South Kerry Greenway.

Kerry County Council says due to the nature of the works needed on the road at Gleensk Viaduct in Kells a night time closure will be required there from late September to mid December 2023.

They were responding to a motion by Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Michael Cahill sought an update on the works planned at the Gleesk Viaduct in Kells, stating there were rumours in the area that the road would need to be closed.

In response, Kerry County Council stated the works required to stabilise the slippage in the road embankment at Gleensk Viaduct involves the construction of a secant/contiguous pile embedded wall in the verge of the existing road.

It says due to the nature of the work, and the heavy plant required to undertake the work, a night-time road closure will be required.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated during the proposed night-time closure.

It says it’s proposed to have a contractor in place for the end of September 2023 and to have the works completed by mid-December 2023; full details will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Cllr Cahill says this proposed closure will be an enormous inconvenience and interference with the lives of all those living in Cahersiveen and South Kerry.

He says The Ring of Kerry is vital to the local economy in South Kerry and this decision will come as a major shock to the general public and business community.

Cllr Cahill is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to carry out the works as quickly as possible.