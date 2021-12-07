Part of hotel roof blown away in Ballybunion; Tralee road closed due to debris

Roads in Tralee and Ballybunion are closed as a result of the storm.

Kerry County Council says the road between University Hospital Kerry and Kerry County Council headquarters at Rathass, Tralee is closed because of falling debris.

Meanwhile the main street in Ballybunion is closed after part of the roof of a hotel was blown off.

Listowel Gardaí say some of the roof on the former Golf Hotel in the town was blown away.

The street is closed and gardaí are appealing to the public - whether motorist or pedestrian - to avoid the area.