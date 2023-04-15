Parkinson’s Art and Wellbeing classes in Listowel

Parkinson’s Association of Ireland is hosting new activities in Listowel.

The Parkinson’s Art and Wellbeing classes are expected to be held on Thursdays from 2pm to 3pm in Listowel Family Resource Centre.

These classes will include, mindful breathing, gentle movement and art and design for relaxation.

The classes are free of charge for members of the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Non-members can join the association at www.parkinsons.ie

Book one or more classes at www.ArtyShe.com/Parkinsons