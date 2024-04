Parents in Kerry are paying between €600 and €960 each month for creches.

That’s according to a survey carried out by the Irish Independent.

It shows that parents in South Dublin are paying the highest monthly fees at €1,578 per child.

Advertisement

The lowest fees for creches is in Monaghan where one facility was charging €340 per month.

The survey states that all fees mentioned are for those ineligible for the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Scheme.