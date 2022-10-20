Parent of child affected by South Kerry CAMHS scandal fears redress scheme will fail

A father, whose son was one of the patients affected by the South Kerry CAMHS scandal, fears the redress scheme will fail.

Last April, Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler, announced the children affected by the Maskey Report, and their families, would be compensated for the inappropriate prescribing practices of a junior doctor.

In August, it was announced that a €10,000 upfront payment would be given to the families, who’d signed up for the compensation scheme.

However, the families claim they’ve yet to receive any payment.

The Maskey Report established that 227 children were put at risk of serious harm and significant harm was caused to 46 others, while under the care of the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Yesterday, the Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group issued a statement to highlight their anger and frustration with the redress scheme.

The group claims many of the affected families have signed up to the compensation scheme, but have yet to receive any payment.

Maurice O'Connell, whose son was one of the patients affected by the South Kerry CAMHS scandal, says there’s little clarity around the scheme, adding there’s been three amendments to it but no communication from the State.

He says the Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group want to meet with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler to discuss the scheme.

Mr O’Connell is critical of how the redress scheme has been handled to date: