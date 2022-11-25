Advertisement
Paolo Nutini and Inhaler among acts to headlines Other Voices

Nov 25, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Paolo Nutini and Inhaler among acts to headlines Other Voices
Paolo Nutini is one of the headline acts for Other Voices 2022
Paolo Nutini, Inhaler and The Big Moon are among the acts to headline Other Voices this December.

The event will run from December 2nd to 4th at St James’ Church in Dingle.

Over 80 live sets will take place over the three-day event.

Other Voices will also host Cogar, an language strand of the festival which celebrates the arts and our native tongue, as well as the IMRO Other Room and Ireland’s Edge which is an ideas and discussion strand of the event.

Full details can be found here.

 

