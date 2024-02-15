TD says case of 14-year-old in UHK highlights need for better teen mental health services

The case of a boy who's spent eight weeks in a windowless room off UHK's emergency department highlights the need for more residential places to help young people with mental health challenges.

That's according to Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly who brought the situation of the 14-year-old before the Dáil yesterday.

The boy, who is a former patient of the Child and Adolescence Mental Health Services was previous diagnosed with mild ADHD and moderate autism and was put on antipsychotic medication.

Deputy Daly acknowledges that this a complex case, but it continues to highlight the need for better services for young people with mental health issues in the county.