Over half a million people watched the crowning of the 2022 Rose of Tralee

Aug 24, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Over half a million people watched the Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy being crowned as the 2022 Rose of Tralee.

Over 1.3 million people tuned in to watch the live televised selections during the two days.

On average, 42% of the available audience watched the shows on RTE One; this is up from 39% in 2019.

People tuned in from over 80 countries including the UK, the US, and Australia; there was also a growth in streaming from the United Arab Emirates.

Social media contributed to the popularity of the shows as there were 1.6 million views and counting; it also trended number 1 in Ireland on Twitter on both nights.

