Over half a million euro allocated to Cahersiveen to promote use of Irish language

Mar 31, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Over half a million euro allocated to Cahersiveen to promote use of Irish language
Over half a million euro has been allocated to Cahersiveen to promote the use of the Irish language.

Minister of State at OPW Patrick O’Donovan approved €560,000 for Cathair Saidhbhín and recognised it as a Gaeltacht Service Town

The South Kerry town has been approved under the language planning process; under this plan towns that service Gaeltacht regions get assistance to help them promote and enhance the use of Gaeilge locally.

Cahersiveen has become the eighth town to be recognised as a Gaeltacht Service Town under the language planning process.

€80,000 has been allocated annually for seven years, which can be used to employ a language planning officer to co-ordinate its implementation.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan says it’s important people are encouraged to use our native language:

