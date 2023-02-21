Advertisement
News

Over €915,000 approved for Kerry businesses under energy support scheme

Feb 21, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Over €915,000 approved for Kerry businesses under energy support scheme Over €915,000 approved for Kerry businesses under energy support scheme
Share this article

Over €915,000 (€915,670) has been approved for businesses in Kerry under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

It was introduced to support businesses with increases in their electricity or natural gas costs over the winter months.

As of the end of January, 758 applications were received from Kerry; of these 733 have been approved totalling over €915,000.

Advertisement

Nationally, over €20 million has been approved for 17,267 businesses.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, following a query from Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus