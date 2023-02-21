Over €915,000 approved for Kerry businesses under energy support scheme

Over €915,000 (€915,670) has been approved for businesses in Kerry under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

It was introduced to support businesses with increases in their electricity or natural gas costs over the winter months.

As of the end of January, 758 applications were received from Kerry; of these 733 have been approved totalling over €915,000.

Nationally, over €20 million has been approved for 17,267 businesses.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, following a query from Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly.