Over €750,000 allocated to upgrade rural roads and laneways in Kerry

Jul 28, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Over €750,000 allocated to upgrade rural roads and laneways in Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
Over €750,000 has been allocated to upgrade rural roads and laneways in Kerry.

The funding comes under the Local Improvement Scheme, which supports the improvement of non-public roads and lanes, that are not normally maintained by local authorities.

The €759,000 announced today is the second round of funding for the scheme this year, bringing the total Local Improvement Scheme funding to over €1.5 million for Kerry in 2023.

Over 650 roads in Kerry are on the waiting list for the LIS, and earlier this year Kerry County Council estimated it would cost around €50 million to fix all roads on the programme in the county.

The funding has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae is also welcoming the news.

