Over €700,000 allocated to Kerry under the Local Improvement Scheme

Over €700,000 (€704,030) in funding has been allocated to Kerry under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS).

It’s part of an €11 million package which will be used to improve hundreds of rural roads and laneways across the country.

This LIS funding will be used for repairs and improvement works on rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities.

It was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

She says local connectivity is vital for rural communities, adding the LIS is an important source of funding for small non-public roads and laneways leading to homes and farms or to amenities such as lakes, rivers and beaches.

€704,030 has been allocated to Kerry, which has over 700 roads on the scheme.

Independent TDs for Kerry Michael and Danny Healy-Rae welcome the funding received for the county, but say it's woefully inadequate and nowhere near enough to tackle the waiting lists in Kerry.

Kerry County Council is responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under this scheme, in consultation with residents and landowners.