Over €7,000 spent on Mayor's visit to USA

The Kerry Mayor’s trip to the USA for St Patrick’s Day cost Kerry County Council over €7,000.

Mayor Jimmy Moloney visited New York and Kansas as part of a diplomatic effort to strengthen relations.

The council's Tourism Officer, John Griffin, visited New York.

The most expensive parts of this trip to New York were the flights and accommodation for Mayor Jimmy Moloney and John Griffin which accounted for €2,943.72.

Just under €1,197 was spent on travel and subsistence for the Mayor while €400 was allocated to the tourism officer for incidental expenses.

The two representatives visited the State Capitol in Albany where €414 was spent in the Renaissance Albany Hotel in New York.

Other expenses included a visit to the Statue of Liberty, business cards and a US visa while €133 was spent on a gift for the visit.

A five night stay in New York cost the council €1,521.08.

The information on costs was provided to Radio Kerry through a Freedom of Information request.