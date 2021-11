€56,796 has been approved for flood protection works in Lispole.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O'Donovan approved Kerry County Council's application under the OPW's Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

This will be used for the stabilisation of the existing slope at Kinard, Lispole and the surface water drainage networks will also be altered in the vicinity of the works.