Over €50,000 raised for South Kerry man whose home was destroyed by fire

Apr 2, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Over €50,000 raised for South Kerry man whose home was destroyed by fire
Over €50,000 has been raised in support of a man whose South Kerry home was destroyed in a fire on Good Friday.

Linde Bot Hutchinson launched the GoFundMe page, after her father - Pieter J Bot’s house in Castlecove, caught fire on Friday afternoon.

Mr Bot and his wife, Marianne, moved to the Iveragh Peninsula in the 1970’s, where they built the home and raised five daughters.

The page says Mr Bot worked as a builder and also lost his workshop and tools in the blaze at the family home.

The GoFundMe is aiming to raise €100,000 for Mr Bot to help him rebuild his home.

More information on the GoFundMe page can be found here.

