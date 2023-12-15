Advertisement
News

Over €470,000 announced for MTU research

Dec 15, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Over €470,000 announced for MTU research
Share this article

Over €470,000 in funding has been announced to assist research at the Munster Technological University.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has announced €15 million in funding for research equipment across the higher education sector.

The funding will help these institutions purchase research equipment to serve research, innovation, and development needs of Irish researchers and their enterprise collaborators for two years.

Advertisement

Minister Simon Harris says the research being carried out in Irish universities has a profound impact, tackling challenges across climate change, housing, food systems, and more.

Minister Harris said the funding will also help build future research capacity, ensuring Ireland will be recognised as a world-leader in research and innovation into the future.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cases of RSV, COVID and the flu contributing to overcrowding at UHK
Advertisement
Inquest opened into death of motorcyclist who died in South Kerry crash
Tralee woman and producer of Strictly gives nothing away ahead of finale
Advertisement

Recommended

Road closures to facilitate Christmas parades
Tralee woman and producer of Strictly gives nothing away ahead of finale
Kerry company scoops top prize at London Design Awards 2023
MTU awards first cohort in sustainable agriculture
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus