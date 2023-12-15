Over €470,000 announced for MTU research

Over €470,000 in funding has been announced to assist research at the Munster Technological University.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has announced €15 million in funding for research equipment across the higher education sector.

The funding will help these institutions purchase research equipment to serve research, innovation, and development needs of Irish researchers and their enterprise collaborators for two years.

Minister Simon Harris says the research being carried out in Irish universities has a profound impact, tackling challenges across climate change, housing, food systems, and more.

Minister Harris said the funding will also help build future research capacity, ensuring Ireland will be recognised as a world-leader in research and innovation into the future.