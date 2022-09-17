Advertisement
Over €460,000 CLÁR funding allocated for 10 Kerry community groups

Sep 17, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrynews
Over €460,000 CLÁR funding allocated for 10 Kerry community groups
Over 460 thousand euros has been invested in Kerry under the CLÁR programme.
The CLÁR scheme supports communities in delivering projects that assist with issues such as rural isolation, population decline and social disadvantage.
Causeway Community Action Group, Scoil on Ghleanna Daingean Ui Chuis, Beal Beach Asdee Community Development Association in conjunction with Kerry County Council, Fires GAA Club, Renard GAA Club, Ballylongford Playground Development Committee and Annascaul GAA will each receive €50,000.
Kilgobnet National School Beaufort has been allocated €47, 269, Currow Rural Development will receive €48,544 and Templenoe GAA Club has been allocated €14,735.
Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley, has welcomed the news saying she is “delighted that a number of integral Kerry projects and organisations are being supported by the programme”

