Over €400,000 allocated to Kerry Airport

Mar 30, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Over €400,000 allocated to Kerry Airport
Over €400,000 (€419,988) has been allocated to Kerry Airport.

The funding was announced by Minister for State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers.

The Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025 funding will be used for enhanced maintenance work for the runway and green energy generation at Kerry Airport.

Almost €17 million euro has been announced for Ireland's regional airports; Cork Airport is to receive €6 million, Shannon will get €4.6 million, Knock Airport will receive €5 million and Donegal will receive over €586,000.

Junior Minister Jack Chambers says investment in regional hubs is essential for the country's economic growth, as Ireland is an island nation:

The funding allocation has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

 

