Over €300,000 in CLÁR funding for Kerry organisations and first responders

Over €300,000 in CLÁR funding has been allocated to six Kerry organisations for transport and rescue vehicles.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley and Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae are welcoming the announcement.

Deputy Foley says these organisations provide vital services to some of Kerry’s most vulnerable people.

This CLÁR scheme provides funding for community groups to purchase vehicles designed to transport people who have mobility issues, or vehicles for sea and cliff rescue services.

Six community organisations and first-responder groups in Kerry are being allocated funds under the scheme.

Banna Community Rescue Boats Ireland will receive €100,000 for the purchase of a lifeboat.

Order of Malta Kerry has been approved €65,000 for its community-based ambulance transport system.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue Service will benefit from €49,600 to buy a launching vehicle.

Cumann Tithiochta na Dromoda Teo will receive €39,510 for a hybrid electric vehicle.

Castleisland Day Care is to get €39,273 for a five-seater wheelchair accessible vehicle.

Social Action Group Rathmore CLG is being allocated €35,499 for a car converted for wheelchair accessibility and passengers.