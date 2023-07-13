Over €230,000 worth of drugs seized in Kerry in first half of this year

Over €230,000 in drugs have been seized in Kerry in the first half of 2023.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

€232,000 worth of drugs have been seized in the county in the first 6 months of the year.

This includes from drugs busts made in operations in Tralee, Castleisland, Lisselton and Listowel.

Speaking at the recent JPC meeting, Chief Superintendent, Padraic Powell, said a lot of positive work and positive results have been achieved by the Kerry drugs division.

In the first half of the year, there were 53 incidents relating to possession of drugs for sale or supply. This represented a 20% rise on pre-covid figures.

There was a 36% drop in possession of drugs for personal use incidents, with 185 recorded up to June 30th. Down from 290 in 2019.

Meanwhile, in the first half of the year, there were 33 possession of offensive weapons (not firearms) incidents, up 32% on the 2019 figure