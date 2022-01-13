Over €2 million won by National Lottery Players in Kerry in 2021

Over €2 million (€2,525,287.00) was won by National Lottery players in Kerry in 2021.

Figures released by the National Lottery show the amount won by Kerry players up to December 28th.

One winning ticket, worth over €23,000, remains unclaimed.

The Lotto Match 5 prize, worth €23,367, was bought in County Store, Strand Street in Castlegrogory for the October 30th Lotto draw.

The National Lottery are continuing to urge players in the Castlegregory area to check their tickets and to contact the prize claims team before the deadline on Friday the 28th of January 2022.

The past twelve months saw one new millionaire in the county, with the winning Daily Millionaire ticket sold in Fitzgearld's Service Station in Listowel in January.

The €19 million Jackpot has not been won since June, five Kerry players have won on Lotto plus draws, with one lucky player winning over €250 thousand in September; the winning ticket was sold in Carson's Daybreak in Beaufort.

Meanwhile, online Lotto players in the county have won over half a million euro. In December, there were two online winners in Lotto and Lotto plus draws, with one lucky player winning €250,000 on December 23rd.

In addition, players in Kerry have won over €70,000 in Top Tier Scratch Cards. With a €20,000 winner from a ticket bought in The Dungeon Bookshop in Killarney in March, and one lucky player winning €50,000 in September. The ticket was bought in Applegreen, Dromin Upper, in Listowel.

Most recently, on December 28th, a lucky lotto player won half a million-euro in the Euromillions; they bought their Euromillions plus ticket in Hussey's shop on Princes Quay, Tralee.