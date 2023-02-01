Over €2 million allocated for Kerry walking and cycling infrastructure

Funding of €2.35 million has been allocated for Kerry walking and cycling infrastructure.

It’s part of a €290 million package being given to councils by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

In Kerry, 27 projects are to benefit, including over three-quarters of a million euro for the Rock Road in Killarney, and €700,000 for the Listowel Greenway Link.

Advertisement

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley are welcoming the announcement.

A total of €2.35 million has been allocated to 27 projects in Kerry by the National Transport Authority.

This includes walk and cycleways, eight Safe Routes to School, and eight Pathfinder projects – these aim to bring more public transport, walking and cycling options to villages, towns, and cities.

Advertisement

The two largest allocations in Kerry are the Rock Road, Killarney Pathfinder project, which is to get over three-quarters of a million euro (€778,000), and the Listowel Greenway Link which is benefiting from €700,000.

€135,000 has been allocated for staff costs for the Active Travel Team, which deals with cycling and walking infrastructure in Kerry.

€100,000 is to go towards developing the area from the canal to the town centre in Tralee, while both the Deerpark Road and Park Road, Killarney Pathfinder projects are to get €70,000 each.

Advertisement

There are also allocations of €40,000 for both the Killarney and Tralee Local Transport Plans, which set out transport strategies for each town.

The full list of beneficiaries is below: