Over €2.6 million allocated to MTU for capital works

Over €2.6 million has been allocated to the Munster Technological University for capital works.

The funding will go toward health and safety works, equipment upgrades and measures to support a safe campus reopening. The funding forms part of ongoing investment in the higher education sector under Project Ireland 2040.

The funding of €2.6 million will help MTU address a number of capital investment priorities including, minor works to support safe campus reopening, decarbonisation-related upgrades, and general ICT upgrades. It will also be invested in the procurement of additional ICT devices – such as laptops - to support disadvantaged students who have difficulty in accessing a device for their studies.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley is welcoming the announcement, saying it’s a timely investment in the MTU as staff and students prepare for the new semester.

Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin is also welcoming the funding, says it’ll help provide state of the art facilities and equipment for students.