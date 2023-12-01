Over €180,000 in CLÁR funding allocated to Kerry sports clubs

Over €180,000 (€182,373) in CLÁR funding has been allocated to sports clubs in Kerry.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced the funding this morning.

Duagh Sports and Leisure Complex is to receive €50,000 for the construction of a hurling and handball wall, while Gneeveguilla GAA has been allocated over €32,000 (€32,378) for the installation of an access lift for the clubhouse.

St Agathas GAA Club in Glenflesk will get €49,000 (€49,995) to upgrade an existing car park and Keel GAA Club and Community Walkway is to get €50,000 to relocate the existing roadside carpark within the pitch grounds.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae have welcomed the announcement.